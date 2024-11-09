George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has warned that there is a big problem Leeds United have when it comes to realising their bid for automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

Leeds’ eight game undefeated run came to an end against Millwall on Wednesday night when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Den.

Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga gave Millwall the lead in the first half, but Daniel Farke’s side failed to come up with an answer to break the Lions’ defence to find the back of the net.

Clarke believes that it highlighted a big problem for Leeds in that they regularly struggle to open up teams who hold their shape off the ball.

The former EFL star thinks that it is an issue in Leeds’ pursuit of a top two finish and automatic promotion from the Championship this term.

“Once again Leeds, when they come up against a team that are excellent in their off-the-ball shape, pressing and aggression, once again Leeds run out of ideas”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“And as brilliant as they can be, that is a problem.

“A big problem in their quest to get automatic promotion, in my opinion.”

Leeds have had fewer problems at Elland Road than away from home and this afternoon are set to host QPR in the Championship.