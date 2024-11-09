Stu Forster/Getty Images

Steven Naismith believes Rangers’ struggles mean that Hearts have a good chance of getting something from their trip to Ibrox if they can frustrate the Gers.

Philippe Clement’s side have been under pressure following an unimpressive start to the season and have already fallen some way behind not just Celtic, but also Aberdeen.

After two cup games in the space of four days, Rangers now return to domestic action with a match against Hearts on Sunday.

Ex-Jambos boss Naismith believes that the match will give Hearts a really good chance to get something from it given the pressure the hosts are operating under.

He thinks Hearts have the quality to dominate periods of the game and they can also frustrate Rangers.

“I think it will be an interesting game. Rangers are in that period where the demand is high”, Naismith said on The Warm Up.

“The feeling is that it is not getting lived up to at the moment. I think it has not helped with it how well Celtic are doing.

“Being at home there will be an expectation to dominate.

“I think Hearts have got the squad to go and control the game at times and if they do that it will give them a really good chance to get something from it.

“You could look at the game and where Rangers are at and it is a good time to go to Ibrox to frustrate, to try and control the game a bit which then brings that added pressure from the crowd.”

With Hibernian losing 2-1 at home to St Mirren on Saturday, Hearts would go four points clear of their rivals, who are bottom of the table, with a shock win at Ibrox.