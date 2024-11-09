Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has defended an under-fire Gers player and insists he is not ready to write him off yet.

Philippe Clement’s side have all come in for criticism at times this season due to Rangers’ inconsistent performances and results.

Rangers were last in action in the Europa League in midweek and Dujon Sterling starting at right-back ahead of James Tavernier became a talking point.

Now all eyes are on who Clement looks to start for Rangers when they lock horns with Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Dalziel does not expect Tavernier to start the game, but is not prepared to write the Gers skipper off yet.

He insists that the defender has more left in the tank for Rangers

“I wouldn’t have a problem playing Tavernier”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard after the final whistles on Saturday.

“At the end of the day I don’t think he’s in great form, but that rest midweek, maybe that little bit of competition that he didn’t have because Tavernier played every single game he’s been fit and he was always fit, to be fair to him.

“I still think there’s a few games left in Tavernier.

“I’m not standing here starting to write him off, but if everybody is fit tomorrow, I don’t think he starts the game.”

Sunday’s opponents Hearts sit second bottom of the Scottish Premiership and have won just two of their 12 league matches so far