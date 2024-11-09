Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their team to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees went down to a 1-0 loss at Southampton last weekend and Sean Dyche will be keen for his men to respond quickly by beating the Hammers.

Everton have continued to find scoring a volume of goals to be difficult, but did find the back of the net twice in a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in October.

Dyche’s side grabbed a 1-0 win on their last visit to the London Stadium, thanks to a goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton in the capital, while Dyche’s back four is Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Dyche will want his midfield to help control the game and in the engine room he picks Orel Mangala and Idrissa Gueye, while Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Abdoulaye Doucoure support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton have a host of players on the bench for Dyche to call for and they include Jack Harrison and Beto.

Everton Team vs West Ham United

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Armstrong, Bates