Fixture: Leeds United vs QPR

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his side and substitutes to welcome QPR to Elland Road in the Championship this afternoon.

Farke saw his side go down to a narrow 1-0 loss at Millwall in midweek and will want to see them bounce back quickly today.

Farke must make do without defender Junior Firpo, who has been handed a three-match ban.

QPR arrive sitting second bottom of the Championship table and without a win since late August, something which means Leeds are big favourites to bank all three points today.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds at Elland Road, while at the back Farke picks Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram.

Midfield sees Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell trusted by Farke, while Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon and Willy Gnonto support Mateo Joseph.

Options on the bench for Farke today include Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs QPR

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, Aaronson, Solomon, Gnonto, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Crew, Guilavogui, Chambers, James, Piroe, Bamford