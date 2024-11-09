Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Troy Deeney has blasted Southampton for their level of performance at Wolves and told Saints if that is how they are going to play they may as well be relegated now.

Russell Martin’s side headed to Molineux for an important Premier League basement clash on Saturday with fellow strugglers Wolves.

Goals in either half handed Wolves a 2-0 win though and Southampton did not have a single shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes, giving the home side’s goalkeeper Jose Sa a comfortable afternoon.

Former top flight hitman Deeney thinks that Wolves could have scored more goals and Southampton played into the hosts’ hands.

“They were poor, very poor”, Deeney admitted after the final whistle on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“It will be interesting to see what Russell Martin has to say. I thought they were powder-puff and played into the hands of Wolves and what they wanted.

“If Wolves were better in the first half they probably could have scored two or three more, but they ended up getting the job done.”

And the ex-striker issued a blunt message to Southampton, adding: “If you are going to play like that, may as well get relegated now.”

Martin threw on five substitutes as he tried to rouse a response from his side, but it was to no avail.

Saints are due to play host to Liverpool following the international break, before then travelling to face Brighton, who beat Manchester City on Saturday.