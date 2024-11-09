Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has revealed that he likes the style of football Sunderland play and believes it shows the players like manager Regis Le Bris.

Sunderland, under their new manager, have lost just two matches in the Championship and have scored 23 goals, which is the joint best in the division.

The Black Cats are increasingly being spoken about as promotion contenders, despite a tough summer where they notably lost Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town.

Clarke has seen Sunderland’s progress under 48-year-old Le Bris and is of the view that the players look like they enjoy playing for the Frenchman and want to make him happy.

According to Clarke, the Black Cats have played pass-and-move football with real passion, which he loves to see.

“What I like about Sunderland from what I have seen is the pass-and-move football. It’s not old school, but it’s quite simple anyway”, Clarke said on What the EFL.

“It’s just get it, look to create triangles give, go, move, run. And they do it very well. They play with real passion.

“They play like they like the manager, they play like they really want to please him, which is excellent.”

Sunderland welcome Coventry City to the Stadium of Light this afternoon and will want to get back to winning ways after back to back draws, with QPR and Preston North End, respectively.