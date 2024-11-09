Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy has questioned whether there would be any point in Southampton sacking Russell Martin, especially as he feels Saints are certain to be relegated.

Southampton could not build on their Premier League win over Everton last weekend as they visited Molineux and were beaten 2-0 by fellow strugglers Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

The result means that Saints now sit rock bottom of the league table, having collected just four points from their opening eleven games.

Martin’s side are having issues scoring goals, managing just seven, and keeping them out, conceding 21.

There have been questions over whether Southampton will sack Martin to give themselves a chance of turning the situation around, but Cundy feels there is little point to that.

He thinks Saints are certainly heading down and it is almost worth keeping Martin as a result.

“What’s the point [of sacking Russell Martin]?” Cundy said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the final whistles.

“I think when a team come up from the Championship and he does it the way that he’s done, I think they are almost worth keeping hold of for next season.

“Unless they really feel that, sitting bottom of the table, they shouldn’t be there.

“Four points they have got right now.

“They are down.

“I can’t make a case for Southampton staying up.”

With the international break now kicking in for Saints, the period is often favoured by clubs that want to make a managerial change and all eyes will be on the south coast.