Journalist Henry Winter thinks Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou playing a high line when he does not have Micky van de Ven at his disposal is ‘madness’.

Postecoglou’s side took a big step back in the Premier League on Sunday when they were beaten 2-1 on home turf by Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town.

Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap fired Ipswich into a two-goal lead by the break and though Tottenham pulled a goal back with around 20 minutes left, through Rodrigo Bentancur, they could not find a leveller.

The win is Ipswich’s first of the season and pushes them just above the relegation zone heading into the international break.

Tottenham were without defender Van de Ven for the game, with Radu Dragusin partnering Cristian Romero in the heart of defence.

And Winter thinks that keeping the same high line approach without Van de Ven in the side was madness on the part of Postecoglou.

“It’s madness for Tottenham to play that when they haven’t got someone as quick as him [Van de Ven] to get them out of trouble”, Winter said on talkSPORT’s Sunday Session after the game finished.

Tottenham now have to wait until after the international break for the chance to get back to winning ways, with a trip to Manchester City next up in the Premier League.