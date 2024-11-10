Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fenerbahce are in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur as they aim to put a deal in place for a Spurs star in the January transfer window.

Spurs offloaded the likes of Oliver Skipp, Manor Solomon, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso in the summer transfer window, as Ange Postecoglou looked to trim his squad.

More players could go when the window opens for business in January and Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon is drawing interest from Turkey.

The left-back is someone Spurs wanted to offload in the summer but a move did not materialise in time and the plan regarding his status at the club has not changed.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Fenerbahce are interested in taking Reguilon to Turkey and have been holding talks with Tottenham.

Tottenham faced Galatasaray in the Europa League last week and Fenerbahce took advantage to meet with Spurs officials.

It has been suggested that Spurs are in favour of letting the player leave on loan in January as he has not played a single minute for Postecoglou’s side this season.

Spurs would also want an option to buy in the loan to open up a pathway for the defender to leave north London on a permanent basis in the summer.