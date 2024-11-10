Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 17:00 UK time

Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven to welcome Hearts to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

Philippe Clement’s side were in Europa League action in midweek and visited Greece to play Olympiacos, coming away with a 1-1 draw.

They now switch their focus back to domestic matters, with second bottom Hearts the opponents today and Rangers are expected to pick up all three points.

Hearts also played in Europe in midweek and suffered a 2-0 loss at home in the Conference League against German side Heidenheim.

Clement picks Jack Butland in goal today, while Rangers’ back four is James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Jefte.

Midfield sees Rangers go with Connor Barron, Mohammed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin, while Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami support Cyriel Dessers.

Clement can chop and change throughout the 90 minutes if needed and his options include Dujon Sterling and Danilo.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Raskin, Cerny, Bajrami, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Dowell, Sterling, Kasanwirjo, Igamane, Hagi, McCausland, Danilo