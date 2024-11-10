George Wood/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Ryan Jack has revealed that his daughter told him that she could not believe that he is now wearing a green shirt for his new club Erokspor.

The 32-year-old midfielder joined Rangers in 2017 and helped them win the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21.

Jack’s contract with Rangers expired in the summer and after pondering his options he joined Turkish second division side Erokspor on a free transfer.

The midfielder, who donned Rangers’ blue shirt against their arch rivals Celtic several times, is now wearing a green shirt for Erokspor.

And he admitted that his daughter cannot believe that he is playing in a green kit now, but he insisted that he is with a well-run club that meet his expectations.

“My wee boy is a baby, so he is not really clued up yet, but the first time my girl said I can’t believe you’re wearing a green kit, but it’s all good natured, I think”, Jack told PLZ Soccer.

“I am at a good club and obviously did my sort of due diligence before I came and I spoke to people that had connections to the club and said it was a well-run club.

“A good family club.

“They want to go and do well and progress and improve, so for me it was ticking all the right boxes.”

Jack made 210 appearances for Rangers throughout his career and last season helped the Gers lift the Scottish League Cup.