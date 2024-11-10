Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton thinks Crystal Palace are going to be in real trouble if they cannot get and keep their top players fit as they lack quality.

Palace were beaten 2-0 at home by Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday and head into the international break sitting third from bottom and inside the relegation zone.

Oliver Glasner’s side have picked up just seven points from their opening eleven league matches and have a tough two games when they return to action with a trip to Aston Villa and a visit from Newcastle United on the agenda.

The Eagles have suffered due to the absence of key players, including midfielder Adam Wharton, and Ashton thinks they are going to be in trouble if they cannot get them back.

He stressed Fulham did not need to be at anything near their best to beat Crystal Palace and Glasner is dealing with a real lack of quality in his squad.

“They were really poor and if they don’t get the players back they are going to be in real trouble, it’s as simple as that”, Ashton said after the final whistle on talkSPORT.

“They just simply haven’t got the quality; Fulham didn’t even have to be at their best really. They were good, as good as they were the other night against Brentford.

“They didn’t have to be outstanding.

“Crystal Palace were really, really poor and the sending off doesn’t help, but he’s [Glasner] got real issues if he can’t get the players or keep the top players fit.

“Or they need to do some business for him in January.”

Glasner inspired real confidence with Crystal Palace’s results when he took over last term, but his side have gone off the rails this term.