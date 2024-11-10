Michael Regan/Getty Images

Journalist Jonathan Northcroft has dubbed one Nottingham Forest star a ‘Champions League player in waiting’ amid his display on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest were in Premier League action on Sunday and saw their good start to the season dented with a 3-1 loss to Newcastle United at the City Ground.

Newcastle’s goals came through Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes, all in the second half, while it was Murillo who put Forest ahead initially with 22 minutes on the clock.

Northcroft was impressed with what he saw from the Brazilian defender and feels he is a Champions League level player.

The journalist believes that Murillo is as solid as a brick wall and also has the engine of a motorbike.

“Murillo is a Champions League player in waiting”, he wrote on X.

“A brick wall and motorbike rolled into one.”

He completed the full 90 minutes against Newcastle, with the loss only Forest’s second defeat of the Premier League campaign this term.

Nottingham Forest signed the 22-year-old from Brazilian side Corinthians in the summer of 2023.