Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are tracking two young talents at a Championship club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nuno’s side have enjoyed a superb start to the Premier League campaign and despite being beaten at home by Newcastle United on Sunday, have still lost just two league games all season.

Nottingham Forest have been busy in the transfer market in recent windows, with the idea of strengthening the first team squad, but they also have an eye on the future.

The City Ground club have an eye on Sunderland, where they are tracking two Black Cats talents.

Attacking midfielder Chris Rigg, 17, is a player firmly on Nottingham Forest’s radar and the Tricky Trees are keen.

Rigg’s team-mate, Tom Watson, 18, is also someone that Nottingham Forest are admirers of.

They have been tracking the winger for two years now and were aware he would make his debut against Preston North End.

Watson clocked just over an hour against Preston in the 0-0 draw at Deepdale last week.

He was an unused substitute in Saturday’s home 2-2 draw with Coventry City.