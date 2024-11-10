Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers attacker Steven Thompson has admitted he is not seeing what Gers boss Philippe Clement promised.

Clement’s Rangers side squeezed past Hearts 1-0 at Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership to cut the gap to Celtic and Aberdeen back down to nine points.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters as Hearts shaded Rangers in terms of possession, though the Jambos did not have a shot on target; Rangers registered three.

Thompson pointed out that Clement said that Rangers’ performances would get better as the season wore on, but he is not seeing that.

The ex-Gers man admits the 1-1 draw at Olympiacos in the Europa League was a better level display, however that only serves to highlight the inconsistency.

“Philippe Clement told us performances would improve as the season went on and I’m not seeing that”, Thompson admitted on BBC Sportsound.

“There’s been the odd one, like Thursday, but they need a more consistent level.”

Thompson also explained that he thinks Hearts have shown enough to suggest they can climb the Scottish Premiership.

“Neil Critchley will feel the performance merited a point.

“If Hearts bring that level of bravery on the ball to other games, they will move up the table.

“Not many teams have 50 per cent possession at Ibrox.

Following the international break, Rangers will play host to fourth placed Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox.