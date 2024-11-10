Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Ipswich Town

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Ipswich Town to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs saw their winning run in the Europa League brought to an end on Thursday night when they went down to a 3-2 defeat at Galatasaray in Turkey.

Boss Ange Postecoglou will be keen for a return to winning ways and three precious Premier League points ahead of the international break this month.

Richarlison is out of action due to a hamstring issue, while Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Mikey Moore are also not available for Postecoglou.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Tottenham, while at the back they go with Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Spurs go with Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son support Dominic Solanke.

If Postecoglou wants to shake things up then he has options off the bench that include James Maddison and Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Ipswich Town

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Davies, Gray, Bissouma, Maddison, Bergvall, Werner, Lankshear