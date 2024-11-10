Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur could ‘shake up’ their goalkeeping department if a young option becomes available, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Spurs have had an inconsistent season so far, with good performances and results punctuated by losses, a pattern which continued on Sunday when they were turned over 2-1 by Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side lost in the Europa League in midweek against Galatasaray and the Australian boss picked Fraser Forster between the sticks.

Guglielmo Vicario was back in goal for the clash with Ipswich, but Tottenham could ‘shake up’ the department.

They are keen on Ivory Coast goalkeeper Yahia Fofana to come in and push Vicario and scouted him this weekend as his side Angers played Paris Saint-Germain.

Angers are prepared to sell the 24-year-old for a fee in the region of £15m.

He would fit the bill for Tottenham to come in and shake up the goalkeeping department for Postecoglou.

However, Fofana has interest from another Premier League side in the shape of Brentford, who could themselves launch a swoop.