Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

West Ham United are likely to give manager Julen Lopetegui longer to turn things around, with an acceptance that some tough games are on the horizon for the Hammers, according to Ex-WHUemployee.

The Hammers were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday in what had been seen as a must win Premier League game.

Despite big backing in the summer, Lopetegui has West Ham sitting in 14th in the league standings, the side having collected just 12 points from their eleven games.

The club though are unlikely to sack Lopetegui now and it is claimed there is an acceptance that West Ham have tough games on the horizon.

That further suggests West Ham are prepared to give the former Wolves boss more time to turn things around.

West Ham travel to Newcastle United after the international break, a game which is then followed by a visit from Arsenal to the London Stadium.

A double header against fellow strugglers Leicester City and Wolves in early December are games that Lopetegui would likely hope to win.

The boss will also want to tighten up at the back, with the Hammers having let in 19 goals from their eleven games so far to have a goal difference of minus six.