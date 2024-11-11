Richard Keys has rubbished suggestions that Manchester City’s slump in form is down to an injury crisis, dubbing such a claim ‘nonsense’.

Manchester City have missed some of their key players through injuries this season with the likes of Rodri, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne all being sidelined.

Their form has taken a hit and they have suffered four straight defeats in all competitions, two of which have been in the Premier League, against Bournemouth and Brighton, respectively.

Some have suggested that injuries are the thing which is affecting Manchester City’s form, but Keys dismissed such an idea.

He insists that given the huge spending that has gone on at the Etihad, the suggestion is ‘nonsense’.

“I keep reading City’s injury crisis is tearing them apart. Nonsense. Absolute nonsense”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“How can a team that’s had the best part of £2b spent on it be short of players? They’re not.”

Keys is unsure what the actual problem with Manchester City’s squad is and questioned whether it might be due to not knowing what will happen with Pep Guardiola.

“But what’s wrong is a puzzle.

“Might it be the speculation about Guardiola’s future is affecting them?

“If he’s staying why can’t he sign a contract now? What’s he holding out for? More money? I doubt it. More control? I doubt that as well. So what’s the issue?

“He’s leaving isn’t he?

“That’s the only conclusion to be drawn.

“If he’s not why can’t he sign an extension now? Or at least confirm that he’ll be doing so?”

Manchester City play Tottenham in their first game after the international break on 23rd November and the pressure is on to pick up all three points.