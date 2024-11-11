Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Cammy Bell thinks that the international break has come at the right time for Gers boss Philippe Clement, as it will take some heat off the manager.

Rangers have failed to have had the desired start to their season and they are sitting third in the Scottish Premiership table, nine points off league leaders Celtic.

Clement is under heavy scrutiny and his side at the weekend managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Hearts before going into the international break.

Bell stated that the victory over Hearts was convincing and stressed that there has been an uneasiness at Rangers for a long time regarding the future of Clement.

He feels that the international break has come at the right time as it will give the Rangers boss time to work with his players to improve their game and believes that the break will take some heat off him too.

When asked about Rangers’ victory over Hearts, Bell said on the Scottish Football Podcast: “It is still unconvincing at the moment.

“There is a nervousness around Ibrox, there has been for a long time now.

“Yes, it is three points and the international break and it is probably come at a good time for him.

“Time for him to reset, spend time with players on the training pitch, that are going to be available to him.

“Again It is just going to take away the heat that has been on him for the last few weeks.

“It has been intense for Rangers, that defeat against Aberdeen was damaging and it is still in the back of everyone’s mind.

“But it [the win over Hearts] will go a little bit towards re-healing the damage that’s been done.”

Clement has insisted he is at Rangers for the long haul and there is no sign of the Gers moving to replace him at present.