Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest shot-stopper Matz Sels has admitted he can only do his best at club level to get chances for the Belgium national team.

The Belgian custodian joined the Tricky Trees from Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg at the beginning of this year.

He has been Nottingham Forest’s first-choice goalkeeper since and this season he has been impressive, as Forest occupy the higher reaches of the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest are fifth in the league table and Sels has kept four clean sheets, conceding only ten goals in eleven appearances so far.

The Tricky Trees custodian, though, has not played for Belgium since March and he reiterated the only thing he can do is perform at his club, which he feels he has done.

“That decision is up to the national coach [Domenico Tedesco], I can only do my best every week at my club”, Sels told Belgian outlet Sporza via Voetbalkrant.

“And I think I did that [playing well], when I got my chance with the Red Devils.”

Belgium will play Italy and Israel in the upcoming international break this month and Sels is in the squad for the two Nations League games.

Koen Casteels, who now plays in Saudi Arabia, has been Belgium’s number 1.