Stu Forster/Getty Images

Motherwell star Tony Watt is of the view that James Tavernier still has a big Rangers future if Philippe Clement handles him correctly.

Rangers have not been at their best this season and Gers skipper Tavernier’s performances have been criticised by former players and a section of the fanbase.

Clement handed Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Dujon Sterling starts ahead of Tavernier in recent games against St. Mirren in the league and Olympiacos in the Europa League.

On Sunday, Tavernier started the game against Hearts, assisted the only goal of the game in the sixth minute and helped the team keep a clean sheet.

Watt thinks that Tavernier still has a big future at Rangers if Clement handles him in the correct manner and thinks the Gers boss needs to communicate with the right-back about his game time.

He thinks that Tavernier will be delighted with his performance against Hearts and added that the experienced defender has the quality to continue to be a top Rangers star.

“I think he will be delighted; he got a clean sheet as a defender, he had an assist and played the majority of the game”, Watt said on the Scottish Football Podcast.

“I think Clement’s words in the week about him not playing 60 games a season, he’ll still want to play 60 games a season but if the manager handles him correctly, maybe speaks to him and tells him what games he’s going to play and what he’s not, I still think there is a big future at Rangers for James Tavernier.

“I still think he has the quality to be a top Rangers player like he is showing.”

The 33-year-old will be hoping to inspire his team with his performances in the upcoming games to turn their league campaign around.