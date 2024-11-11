Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leigh Bromby has picked out a Leeds United star he feels is clearly lacking in confidence at the moment after he saw him up close on Saturday at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s men eased to a 2-0 win over QPR in the Championship thanks to goals from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe.

Farke also handed a start to winger Manor Solomon, who has struggled to nail down a spot in the Whites’ side following his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.

Solomon’s performance against QPR failed to impress Bromby, but he pointed out that it is natural for the Tottenham star to not be at his best after being out of action with injuries for a long period of time.

He stated that the winger is lacking in confidence and added that the Spurs loanee displayed reluctance to take on QPR players one-on-one during the game.

“I think you need to appreciate that coming back from injury and being out for so long does take time”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“There are not many players that bounce back, particularly attacking players from serious injuries when they are out for a long period.

“I am not sure what his pre-season was like; I am not sure whether that was something he did.

“He does look lacking confidence; he does look lacking like he wants to go 1v1.”

Solomon has made eight appearances for Leeds so far but has yet to register his name on the scoresheet this season