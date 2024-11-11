Richard Keys believes that new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim should not keep Ruud van Nistelrooy on his backroom staff.

The ex-Red Devils striker was appointed as second in command to recently sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag in the summer.

Van Nistelrooy was appointed as Manchester United’s caretaker manager for four games and he oversaw the Red Devils registering three wins in them, drawing the other one.

Amorim is set to bring his own staff from Sporting Lisbon and there have been debates over Van Nistelrooy’s possible stay at Old Trafford.

Veteran broadcaster Key, though, is clear that Amorim should be wanting Van Nistelrooy out of the door before he takes charge of the club.

“If I am Amorim, which clearly I am not, I would have let it be known to the brains trust”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“He [Van Nistelrooy] is out of the door before I come in the door.”

Now it is a matter of time to see what Amorim decides about Van Nistelrooy’s future at the Red Devils after his arrival.