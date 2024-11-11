Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star David Thompson has claimed that Reds midfielder Curtis Jones is on the same technical level as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

After suffering an injury very early doors this season, the 23-year-old central midfielder has made a place for himself in Arne Slot’s side in recent games.

He has already contributed to five goals directly and Thompson stressed that Jones has adapted his game very well this term.

The former Reds midfielder feels Jones is a perfect hybrid between a midfielder and attacker, who he believes can do both roles with equal expertise.

Thompson even believes in terms of technical skill, Jones is on the same level as Chelsea superstar Palmer.

“In terms of ability I do make the comparison, with Cole Palmer, I think technically they [Palmer and Jones] are at the same level”, Thompson said on LFC TV’s post-match show after the win over Aston Villa.

“I actually think Curtis Jones does more work off the ball.

“I think over the years the criticism Curtis has got, people do not really know if he is a midfielder or he is an attacker, but he has really adapted his game this year.

“And he is that hybrid in between, he can do both, he is absolutely sensational.

“[He has got] a little bit of belief in himself now, he can go on to the next level, international and beyond.”

Jones will look to carve out a more permanent place in Slot’s side for the rest of this current campaign, but has a lot to live up to in order to match Palmer’s exploits at Chelsea.