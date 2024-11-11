Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former top flight striker Glenn Murray believes that Tottenham Hotspur conceding first for the 13th time in 15 home matches in the Premier League this year is unacceptable not just for Spurs, but for any other Premier League team.

Tottenham’s third defeat in the last five matches came against Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town on Sunday, as Kieran McKenna’s men claimed a 2-1 victory.

One statistic which came to light after the game was it was the 13th time in 15 home league games that Tottenham had let in the first goal.

Murray, a former Premier League striker, insists that it is completely unacceptable from any top-flight team to have that statistic, let alone a team of the stature of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

Referring to Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Aston Villa, yet another match where they conceded first, Murray told the BBC: “I saw Spurs dismantle Aston Villa in that second half and you thought it’s their opportunity to kick on against Ipswich Town at home next.

“But this is so like Postecoglou’s Spurs – they conceded first for the 13th time in 15 home league matches in 2024.

“That is unacceptable from any Premier League team – never mind from a club of the stature of Tottenham.”

The result against Ipswich came just after Tottenham’s first Europa League defeat at the hands of Galatasaray in midweek.

It further increased pressure on manager Postecoglou, whose team sit tenth in the Premier League table.