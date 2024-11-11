Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town star Mickel Miller believes that Manchester United Under-21s will see their game against the Terriers on Tuesday night as a chance to impress Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United’s Under-21 side are set to visit Huddersfield in an attempt to consolidate their position in the EFL Trophy group table.

There is a change that is being ushered in at the Manchester-based club with their old manager Erik ten Hag being replaced by Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim.

Miller believes that the young Manchester United players will see the EFL Trophy game as an opportunity to make an impression on their new manager, who arrived in England on Monday.

“I don’t think they will come up and take it lightly”, Miller said at a press conference.

“I feel like coming up against us, Huddersfield Town is a very big club, so for the young boys they will be thinking, yes if I do well against Huddersfield then it gives them the opportunity to push on in their department at Manchester United.”

The Sporting Lisbon manager is set to take over from interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who will leave the club after a brief stint.

It remains to be seen if Amorim will watch the EFL Trophy match against Huddersfield.