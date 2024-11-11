Veteran broadcaster Richard Keys has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur fans might have to accept that Spurs will never win a trophy.

Tottenham have often been criticised for their lack of lethal nature when it comes to winning silverware and they have not won a trophy since 2008.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was bullish at the beginning of the season about winning a trophy in his second season at the club but their form this term has been majorly inconsistent.

They suffered their first Europa League loss of the season against Galatasaray last week and on Sunday they lost 2-1 to Ipswich Town.

Keys stressed even though Spurs fans have the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to watch their team play at, they might just need to accept that their club are never going to win any trophies.

“I think Tottenham fans might have to accept they are never going to win another trophy”, Key said on beIN SPORTS after Tottenham’s defeat against Ipswich.

“They have got a fabulous stadium to play football in and occasionally they will enjoy watching their team in.”

Postecoglou’s side have two difficult games remaining this month after the international break, where they will face Manchester City in the league and Roma in the Europa League, and it remains to be seen if Spurs will finish the month on a high note by getting positive results in them.