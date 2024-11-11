Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Frank Leboeuf is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur have two defenders who should be leading on the pitch and stopping Spurs doing stupid things.

This season Tottenham have been inconsistent and former players have criticised Ange Postecoglou’s team for being defensively vulnerable.

On Sunday, Spurs suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against Ipswich Town and are currently in tenth place in the Premier League table, with real questions being asked about their top four credentials.

Leboeuf is of the view that experienced players like Cristian Romero and Pedro Porro should shout instructions to their team-mates during the game to stop players from making stupid mistakes and organise the defence.

He stressed that Romero, with his experience, should be leading Tottenham and added that he should help his team-mates in tough on-the-pitch situations by guiding them with his knowledge.

“18 months ago, when he [Postecoglou] came to Spurs, he changed dramatically the way Spurs were playing”, Leboeuf said on ESPN FC.

“They were mostly playing defensively but offensively; it was like a show and it was entertaining and we loved it but it was not enough.

“It is not enough right now but the players, especially some players like Romero I would say or even Porro, experienced players they should deal at some point and say, come on guys we are going to start defending, so you come back, you come back, you stop your stupid things which you know is going nowhere and not defending… You have to organise something.

“It is an intuitive sport and players from the back, especially experienced players, have to deal with situations and right now I am sorry, Romero, he has the experience for that; he should be the leader and people should listen to him.”

Tottenham are set to face Manchester City after the international break and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to bounce back with a win.