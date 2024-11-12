Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk believes that a player on the books at Liverpool could make a big splash in Istanbul as his side eye signing him in January.

Liverpool were barely active in the summer transfer window and signed only two new players, with only one of them at the disposal of Arne Slot at the moment.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will arrive at Anfield next season while winger Federico Chiesa’s arrival has been low key so far.

The Italian winger has not been able to get over his niggling injury issues and he is already being linked with a potential move away from the Reds.

He played an hour against West Ham in late September in the EFL Cup and has not featured since.

Galatasaray have been showing interest in the Liverpool attacker and according to Turkish outlet Fotomac they are preparing to send a loan offer to the Reds for Chiesa in January.

It has been suggested that Cimbom boss Buruk has confidence in Chiesa’s ability and he wants to bring him to Turkey.

Buruk is claimed to feel that Chiesa can make a big splash at Galatasaray and would like to have him in his squad.

Whether Liverpool would be open to a loan exit in order to hand the winger more game time in the second half of the campaign remains to be seen.