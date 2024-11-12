Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that the Coventry City job would be perfect for Frank Lampard and thinks that eventually the fans would embrace the appointment.

Last week, Coventry decided to part ways with Mark Robins after a series of disappointing results, something which has led to much anger among a portion of the fans.

It is suggested that former Chelsea and Everton boss Lampard, who is currently out of work, is on the shortlist to succeed Robins at Coventry.

Parkin believes that Lampard will struggle to get a job at Premier League after his Everton spell and is of the view that his appointment as new Coventry boss would be perfect for him and the club.

He pointed out that Lampard would inherit a squad that is similar to his Derby County group, which just missed out on promotion in the 2018/29 season and is confident that the fans would embrace him eventually.

“If you take the Mark Robins situation out of the way or put it aside for a moment, let’s say there was another manager that went in and did six months now before Lampard; I think it is a really good landing spot for Lampard”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In Show.

“I think he is right now will probably struggle to get back into the Premier League, maybe so in terms of a club with great potential and great history it would be [a good appointment].

“I think he may need some encouragement and may need some time to maybe get his head around it to drop into the lower half of the Championship as it is at the moment to rebuild once more, but I think when the dust settles and I know there is a loads of anger and rightly so at the moment, but I think once the dust settles, the fans would probably embrace it when you consider what he did for Derby, making them competitive in that season that he was there.

“I know he had brilliant loanees, but I would not say that there is a vast difference between the quality maybe there was at Derby that season and what he would be inheriting at Coventry.”

Lampard has also been linked with the Roma job and there are also sure to be many more applicants for the manager’s role at Coventry.