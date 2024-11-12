George Wood/Getty Images

Port Vale manager Darren Moore has pointed to the financial gains that progress in the EFL Trophy can ensure for the Valiants, which he believes would help the club with stability.

Moore’s team, who are well-placed to go through from Group B in the EFL Trophy, are set to meet League One opposition in the shape of Wrexham tonight.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss admits that the competition does not look too glamorous but feels it has perks associated with it.

Being the manager of a League Two side, Moore is excited about the financial income associated with the competition, which he believes would be beneficial for the club’s stability.

“With the competition, it’s not outwardly looked upon as a glamorous competition but for us as a football club it gives us financial gain”, Moore told his club’s official website.

“The further you progress in it; it can help the club with stability and financial rewards.”

Having experienced both the old and new Wembley, Moore is also excited about the potential to take his Port Vale team to England’s national stadium.

“Also, it’s an opportunity for clubs in the bottom two tiers to get to Wembley.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to grace the old Wembley and the new Wembley and it’s a fantastic arena and an opportunity for any connecting supporters.

“It’s a wonderful arena and this competition presents that opportunity.

“There’s a long way to go in it, but if you want to succeed you have to start from somewhere”

Moore’s team have been doing well in League One as well having won nine of the 15 games they have played so far.