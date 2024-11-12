Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Leeds United winger Dan James has revealed that he aspired to be like his national team manager Craig Bellamy when he was younger because of the 45-year-old’s work ethic and aura on the pitch.

James, who missed Bellamy’s first four games as the Wales manager due to a hamstring injury, is back in the fold for the current international break.

He is now raring to go under Bellamy in Wales’ next two UEFA Nations League matches, against Turkey and Iceland, respectively.

The Leeds star is enjoying the prospect of playing his first international game under Bellamy, who, he insists was someone he aspired to be like.

“He was a player I aspired to be when I was younger because of his work ethic”, James was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“He had an aura on the pitch – give him the ball and he will go and get you a goal or an assist.”

James further took time to insist that he has grown up following a number of Bellamy’s principles and tried to implement them in his game at Swansea City and the other clubs he has been at.

“But he was also so important off the ball with his work rate.

“A lot of his principles – the way he wants to get on the ball, creates one-v-ones and get in behind.

“While off the ball it is all about how quickly you can win it back – I’ve grown up with at Swansea and with other teams I played with.

“Having missed the first two caps it’s been all about learning what’s required.

“I felt like I was missing out and that’s why it’s great to be back.”

James, who has been pivotal for Daniel Farke’s Leeds team, has 53 international appearances in a Wales shirt to his name.