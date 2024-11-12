Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool out-on-loan star Ben Doak has revealed that he is enjoying his loan spell with Middlesbrough and added that the Boro players are catering to his strengths.

The 19-year-old winger came through the Celtic academy set-up and joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022.

This summer Doak headed for Middlesbrough on loan for regular game time and the Reds starlet has turned some heads with his recent performances in the Championship.

Doak admitted that he is enjoying his loan spell with Middlesbrough and stated that he is lucky to be able to play in Michael Carrick’s side.

The Liverpool winger revealed that he is building connections with his team-mates and added that Middlesbrough’s players are catering to his strengths.

“I’m really enjoying my football playing with these lot”, Doak was quoted as saying by Teesside Live.

“I’m really starting to build a connection with a lot of the lads – they know my strengths and are doing a really good job of catering to them.

“I’m absolutely loving it.

“Every young lad just wants to play footie, it doesn’t matter what level.

“I’m lucky to be playing for such a good team and at such a good club.”

The Scottish international is in impressive form and has registered three assists in his last two games for Middlesbrough.

Liverpool will continue to keep a close eye on how he does in the Championship ahead of a return to Anfield next summer.