Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Barrow assistant Robbie Stockdale has admitted that his side will have a tough challenge against Aston Villa Under-21s, who he thinks are a very technically sound side.

The young Villans are not doing particularly well in their Premier League 2 campaign as they have won only two of their opening eight games.

However, they are sitting at the top of their EFL Trophy group and up next they are set to face League Two side Barrow tonight.

The Bluebirds assistant boss admitted that he has studied Aston Villa Under-21s’ games in the EFL Trophy; they have won one and have drawn the other.

Stockdale feels that Josep Gombau’s side are very technical and he is clear that his side will not have an easy game against the young Villans.

“We have looked at the games already they [Aston Villa Under-21s] have played in this competition”, Stockdale told the his club’s media before his side face Aston Villa Under-21s.

“They are a good team, obviously, the majority of the Under-21 teams at that level now are very technical.

“So, it will be a good challenge for us against the ball, as well as with it.”

Gombau’s side will look to progress to the next round of the EFL Trophy as the group leaders and get all three points from Barrow tonight at Holker Street.