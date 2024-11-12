Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has revealed that the period after the November international break is his favourite time of the year to play football.

After making a dismal start to their season the Toffees have stabilised in convincing fashion in recent weeks.

They are currently sitting 16th with ten points and they have taken all their points in their last seven league games.

Everton lost against Southampton earlier this month but Tarkowski insisted that he is happy with his side’s recent form.

There will not be an international break after the current one until March 2025 and Tarkowski stressed the busy period after the break is his favourite time to play football.

“This last block of games from the international break has been really good for us despite the defeat last week”, Tarkowski told Everton TV about the Toffees’ recent run of form.

“So, we get away refreshed, rested up and ready to go for that busy period but it’s a good time of year to play football.

“It’s my favourite time to get out there so I’m looking forward to it.”

After the international break, Tarkowski’s side will host a high-scoring Brentford at Goodison Park on 23rd November.