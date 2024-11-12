David Rogers/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest star Jota Silva has admitted that working under Tricky Trees boss Nuno has helped him adapt at the Premier League club.

The City Ground outfit signed the 25-year-old Portuguese attacker this summer on a four-year deal, beating several sides to his signature.

Even though Silva is yet to start a league game for Nottingham Forest, he has impressed with his performances off-the-bench so far.

The City Ground outfit are currently sitting fifth in the Premier League and Jota admitted he is very happy with the start to the season his new club have enjoyed.

The Portuguese winger revealed that Tricky Trees boss Nuno, who is also Portuguese, has helped him settle down at the club.

“The balance is totally positive, it has been a very, very good season”, Jota said at the Quinas de Ouro gala via Sapo Desporto.

“It has been great working with the Portuguese coach [Nuno], it has been easier to adapt.

“We are not thinking long term, but training by training, game by game.”

Nottingham Forest were beaten at home by Newcastle United last weekend and Nuno will now be plotting how they respond when they head to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal.