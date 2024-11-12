Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is expecting that Port Vale manager Darren Moore will freshen his team up a bit for the EFL Trophy game tonight, but the Welsh side will aim to get the most out of the encounter.

The Robins, who have won both their matches in the competition, are set to take on Port Vale away from home, as they look to extend their run.

Moore’s team, on the other hand, are the only other side in Group B that are yet to lose and have won one match and drawn one.

With both teams being subjected to relentless action, the EFL Trophy will be an opportunity to rest some of the regular players and give chances to the youngsters.

While Parkinson revealed that he will walk the path of giving the youngsters a chance, he also believes that his Port Vale counterpart will do the same, but still be a tough challenge.

“The youngsters work really hard for us, they’re always training well”, Parkinson told his club’s official website.

“When we get moments like this, it’s good for us to try and integrate them into the first-team group.

“Port Vale have got a strong squad, we know that, and like ourselves, they’ll probably freshen the team up.

“But I just want to concentrate on us and get the most out of the game for us.”

Parkinson’s side have been doing well in League One, vying for a place in the top two, while Port Vale occupy top spot in League Two.