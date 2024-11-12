Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough thinks that a segment of the Rangers fans do not like Cyriel Dessers, but they could be won back by regular goals.

Rangers brought in the 29-year-old centre forward from Cremonese in the summer of 2023, but despite scoring 22 goals in all competitions last season, he has his doubters.

At the weekend, Dessers’ goal helped Rangers secure victory over Hearts and he has so far scored ten goals in all competitions this campaign.

Rough pointed out that during the Hearts game, Dessers failed to control the ball in the opposition box to create goalscoring opportunities quite a few times and thinks that he is a player who will not score from every chance he gets, but will definitely take some of them.

The former Scotland star knows some fans are unconvinced, but he thinks that it is possible for Dessers to win them over.

“There were occasions when the ball was put into the box and he could not control it and you have just to say that is the kind of striker he is”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“He is not going to take every opportunity, but some of the opportunities he will take.

“He was in the right place at the right time and you could see his face because he, as a person, knows that a segment of Rangers supporters are not taking to him at all, but if he keeps hitting the back of the net, he might convince them.”

Dessers has scored four times in eleven appearances for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership so far this season and Philippe Clement will be hoping that he can keep chipping in goals to help the Gers in the coming weeks.