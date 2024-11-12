Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Ex-Championship player Sam Parkin feels that Leeds United boss Daniel Farke depends on his good forward players to wreak havoc on the opposition and does not have a plan B.

Leeds are determined to achieve promotion from the Championship this season and they are third in the league table with 29 points from 15 games.

However, the Whites’ away form has been concerning, as they have only won two out of their seven away games this season.

Last week, they suffered a defeat at the hands of Millwall, which Parkin believes Leeds fans are no stranger to, as he pointed out that Farke’s side quite often struggled last season against teams who were sitting back deep.

He thinks that Farke lacks the tactical acumen of some of the managers they have had at the club and believes that the German tactician depends on his forward players to cause carnage and win games.

“That defeat at Millwall was not something that was new to the Leeds fans; I think they suffered in that type of game last season quite frequently where they had to play against a team that had loads of bodies behind the ball”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In Show.

“I think the sense is that Daniel Farke just lacks a little bit of a plan B… lacks maybe the tactical acumen of some of the other managers that they have had or some of the other managers that have been in the Championship in the last few seasons and we probably saw that didn’t we in the playoff final against Southampton.

“Sometimes it feels a little bit like ‘we have good players; forward players in particular go and create carnage and win us the game’.”

Leeds are winless in their last four away games and they will travel to Wales after the international break to take on Swansea City.