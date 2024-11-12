Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley has insisted that he knows what he needs to do in order to progress to the next round of the EFL Trophy before they face Arsenal Under-21s tonight.

The Gunners Under-21s are known for producing top talents from their academy and in recent years they have been very potent in that area.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League 2 and are sitting at the top of their EFL Trophy table with four points from two matches.

The U’s boss admitted that the young Gunners have multiple top-notch qualities and he is sure they will pose a tough challenge against his side.

The Colchester boss, though, insisted his side are clear on what they need to do to progress to the next round of the competition.

“We are clear on what we need to do to be able to progress to the next round, even though it is not that straightforward”, Cowley told Colchester’s in-house media.

“We know that we play a very good Arsenal team who have some of the best players in the country.

“They have a very clear way of playing, they want to dominate the ball, they ask a lot of questions of you against the ball.

“They have the technical ability within their group to be able to really speed it up.

“This will be a great challenge for us against the ball for sure.”

Now it remains to be seen if the League Two side will be able to see off the young Gunners’ challenge tonight and boost their progression hopes.