Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former top flight attacker Tam McManus thinks that Rangers will get battered when they face better teams like Tottenham Hotspur, in the Europa League, and Celtic domestically.

Philippe Clement’s Rangers have been unconvincing for much of the season so far and they are nine points off league leaders Celtic.

However, Rangers have managed to reach the Scottish League Cup final, where they will face arch rivals Celtic, and they sit tenth in the Europa League table with knockout round qualification firmly within reach.

Rangers still have to play tough teams like Tottenham, Nice and Manchester United in the Europa League to secure qualification to the next round.

McManus, who is not convinced with Rangers’ performances so far, thinks that strong teams like Tottenham and Celtic will wipe the floor with the Light Blues if they keep playing the way they are right now.

“I think when they come up against a better-quality team, they are going to get punished”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer.

“They have some big-quality teams coming up, they have Tottenham in the Europa League, they have Nice in the Europa League and they have Celtic in the League Cup final.

“Rangers playing like that, those teams will wipe the floor with Rangers for me.

“I just don’t think they are playing great football.”

During the international break, Clement will try to work with his players to improve on their weaknesses, and they will return to action against Dundee United on 23rd November.