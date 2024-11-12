Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Spanish La Liga side Villarreal are looking for an attacker and one of Wolves’ bit-part attackers is under consideration ahead of the January transfer window.

Wolves have made a poor start to their Premier League campaign after experiencing a tough summer transfer window, which saw Pedro Neto and Max Kilman leave.

Fresh faces were brought in, but boss Gary O’Neil has found the going difficult this term.

Portuguese attacker Goncalo Guedes was a player that Wolves tried to find a solution for in the summer but a suitable offer did not arrive.

Guedes was on loan at Villarreal in the second half of the previous season and according to Spanish sports daily Marca, the Yellow Submarine are again considering a move for the Wolves man.

He has been an off-the-bench impact substitute in O’Neil’s side so far and could persuaded with regular game time.

Villarreal are looking to sign a versatile attacker after Ilias Akhomach was ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

Now it remains to be seen if Guedes will be able to become a more prominent name in O’Neil’s plans or if the La Liga side will make an approach in winter window.