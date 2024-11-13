Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Belgium winger Dodi Lukebakio has hailed Arsenal out-on-loan star Sambi Lokonga as a ‘top player’ and is delighted the pair are together in the national side.

The Gunners paid £17.2m to Belgian giants Anderlecht three years ago to acquire Lokonga as a player for the future.

The Belgian is 25 years old and is currently at La Liga outfit Sevilla, his third loan spell away from the Emirates, with his impact at Arsenal being limited.

Lokonga’s performances in Spain have been awarded with a national team call-up after three years and his club and national team-mate Lukebakio admitted that he is very happy for the Gunners loan star.

The Sevilla and Belgium star insisted that Lokonga has been very unlucky with injuries and he feels the central midfielder is a top player.

“Sambi is really a top player”, Lukebakio said at a press conference about the Arsenal loan star.

“It has been tough with his injury and somewhere he expected to be selected, but he had to play matches again first.

“But when he called me to say that he was now being selected, I was very happy for him.”

The Belgian will need to perform with consistency at Sevilla in the coming months as he tries to kick on in La Liga.