David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana has insisted that he has shown his attacking capabilities for the Villans and admitted he wants to replicate that at international level with Belgium.

The Villa Park outfit paid a significant £50m to Everton in the summer to sign the 23-year-old midfielder.

He has become an important part of Unai Emery’s side almost instantly and has popped up with three goals already despite playing majorly as a central or a defensive midfielder.

Onana insisted that despite being a defensive midfielder he has the ability to contribute attacking-wise and feels he has shown that at Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old admitted that he would like to have attacking freedom in the Belgium national team as well.

“I can contribute a lot offensively, we have already seen that this season with my three goals at Aston Villa”, Onana told a press conference about his attacking output for the Villans this season.

“Of course, it is not my immediate priority to score.

“As a defensive midfielder, I have other tasks.

“But scoring for Belgium would be nice.”

The Aston Villa midfielder has played 19 times for the senior Belgian side and will look to score his first goal for the national team in the ongoing international break.