Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt will try to sign Leeds United loan star Rasmus Kristensen for a lower price than the existing purchase amount in his loan deal at the German club.

The Denmark international joined the Whites two years ago in the summer of 2022, but he was quick to abandon ship following relegation from the Premier League.

Last term, Kristensen was on loan at Serie A club Roma and this summer Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt took him on loan.

The German outfit have agreed with Leeds an option to buy Kristensen for €15m at the end of his loan spell.

The Bundesliga side are in favour of signing the Whites loanee but according to German daily Bild, Eintracht Frankfurt will try to knock the original price down to sign the Leeds man.

It has been suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt are willing to pay only under €10m for the 27-year-old Dane.

He has started 12 all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit but at the moment he is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Whether Leeds will even entertain talks on a lower fee than that which had been previously agreed is unclear.