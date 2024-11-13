Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former EFL Star Adrian Clarke feels Coventry City will need to add more defensive options in January in order to have a good season.

The Sky Blues hierarchy have parted ways with long-serving Mark Robins after a poor opening part of the campaign which led to concerns.

They have won only four of their opening 15 league games this term despite scoring 20 goals in the process, and some fans have been left unhappy at Robins’ exit.

Coventry have conceded 21 goals along the way and Clarke feels they do not have enough top-quality defenders in their side.

The ex-EFL midfielder has insisted that the Sky Blues will need to strengthen their defensive options in the winter window to ‘resurrect’ their campaign.

“I think on the ball Coventry are good enough to get in the playoffs, no doubt about that”, Clarke said on What The EFL about Coventry.

“But I look at their personnel, without the ball, the defensive unit [is not good enough].

“I do not think the quality at the back is as good as their quality in the forward areas, I just do not see it.

“I think they concentrated quite heavily on bringing in players that can impact games in terms of creativity and goals.

“But they have not really got top-notch defenders, in my opinion.

“So that is the first port of call in January if they want to resurrect their season.”

Sky Blues chiefs will look to bring in a new manager first before they make their plans for the January transfer window.