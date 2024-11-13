George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United prospect Sonny Perkins has admitted that scoring his first goal for Leyton Orient in the FA Cup against Boreham Wood gave him confidence and he feels that he can go on a goalscoring run for the O’s.

Perkins scored his first Leyton Orient goal against Boreham Wood on 3rd November and followed it up by scoring against Blackpool at the weekend at home.

On Tuesday, Perkins scored his third goal of the season in Leyton Orient’s 3-1 win over MK Dons in their EFL Trophy game.

Perkins stated before the game against MK Dons that his first goal in Leyton Orient colours gave him confidence and added that he feels like he can go on a goalscoring run.

The Leeds United youngster admitted that he wanted to make an impact coming into a new team but it took him time to get going in terms of scoring goals and added that scoring again on the weekend against Blackpool was perfect for him.

Perkins told Leyton Orient TV before the MK Dons game: “I think it does a lot for just confidence and momentum to get that first one and I think once I got that one, I sort of feel a lot more free now and I think hopefully I can go on a run and just get many more.

“It means a lot, especially coming to a new team, you want to show everyone what you can do straight away, and sometimes it takes a bit to get some confidence with a new team and new manager.

“So to get the first one means a lot, and obviously, to score again in the league was perfect.”

Leeds loanee Perkins is in impressive form and he will be hoping to continue his form after the international break to secure his spot in Richie Wellens’ starting line-up.