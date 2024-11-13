George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United out-on-loan talent Sonny Perkins thinks that he has managed to settle in quickly with his new club Leyton Orient, which helped him deal with frustration on the pitch during his initial days.

The 20-year-old forward is highly rated by Leeds and joined Leyton Orient on a season-long loan in the summer.

Perkins had a slow start to the season with the League One outfit but has now found his shooting boot and has scored in three games straight.

The Whites prospect revealed that Leyton Orient have a good group of players and feels that he managed to settle quickly at the club.

Perkins also highlighted that Leyton Orient’s players have good solidarity and pointed out that settling quickly with the group has helped him deal with times when things were not going according to plan on the pitch at the beginning of the campaign.

“The lads have been great; I have said I feel I have settled in really quickly to be fair, which has helped when sometimes things might have been frustrating on the pitch”, Perkins told Leyton Orient TV.

“I feel really comfortable and settled with all the lads and it is a great group even when there have been tough days and I think everyone stuck together and that helps a lot with supporting each other, making everyone feel confident and still ready to go and put it right if it does not go right.

“We are all together so it is good.”

Leeds loanee Perkins scored on Tuesday against MK Dons in the O’s EFL Trophy fixture and he is now in red-hot form in front of goal.